Coal Chamber Will Not Play Louder Than Life Due to Drummer Mike Cox’s Cancer Surgery

Home News Aryn Honaker June 13th, 2026 - 5:20 PM

The nu metal band Coal Chamber recently announced they would not be playing at this year’s Louder Than Life festival in September, according to Metal Injection. The band’s drummer, Mikey Cox, will be undergoing surgery related to his cancer. He disclosed his Stage 3 diagnosis back in April of this year, revealing he had been battling the condition for up to a year at that point.

Cox shared the Louder Than Life news in an Instagram post on Friday. “After months of scans, tests, and appointments, I’m beyond grateful to say that I passed all of my recent tests and finally got the green light from my doctors for what we hope will be my final cancer surgery,” he wrote. “Because of that, Coal Chamber will be postponing our performance at Louder Than Life. While I’m bummed to miss it, this is the news my family and I have been fighting for, and I couldn’t be more excited to take this next step.”

​In April, when he first shared his diagnosis, he partnered with the nonprofit Fuck Cancer. He auctioned off a custom drum kit to raise funds, raise awareness about the disease, and assist patients battling it.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this long cancer journey. Your love, encouragement, and positive energy have meant the world to me,” Cox finished off in the Instagram post. “My focus now is on surgery, recovery, and getting back on stage with my Coal Chamber family as soon as possible. The future is looking bright, and I can’t wait to see you all again soon!”