Blink-182 Play Surprise Set On 6th Street Bridge In LA For Mercedes Car Reveal

Home News Cait Stoddard May 21st, 2026 - 10:48 AM

According to jalopnik.com, Blink-182 played a surprise set on the 6th Street Bridge near the Arts District in Downtown Los Angeles for a special Mercedes-Benz reveal for the MG GT 4-Door Coupe. According to people in attendance at the event, the band played a thirty minute set consisting of eight songs including “What’s My Age Again,” “Feeling This,” “The Rock Show,” “Edging,” “I Miss You,” “First Date,” “All The Small Things” and “Dammit.”

With 600 people in attendance, the Mercedes company shut down Los Angeles’ 6th Street Bridge, turning it into a Hollywood Autobahn just after sunset, with Brad Pitt and George Russell sitting in the vehicle. To help capture the magical moment, an audience member went on social media to share a clip of the performance with the captions: “I saw Blink 182 perform on a bridge in LA last night. Unbelievable experience.”

I saw Blink 182 perform on a bridge in LA last night. Unbelievable experience. pic.twitter.com/iPDDw2C6Su — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) May 20, 2026

Photo Credit: Marv Watson