The Fall’s Previously Unreleased Track “30 Degrees” Released From Forthcoming Posthumous Album

Home News Steven Taylor June 12th, 2026 - 5:06 PM

The Fall, iconic English post-punk band, shared a new single today titled “30 Degrees,” as Stereogum reports. The new single comes ahead of a new, likely to be final album, titled Post Script and comprised of songs from the era before the passing of founder and lead vocalist Mark E. Smith in 2018. The track can be found on the band’s YouTube.

Opening with the words “start recording, from the start,” the track kicks in with a buzzing and reverberating guitar. Vocals from Smith are layered over the track in a strange, spoken word-like flow. The vocals and guitar both are layered into an echo effect before a short instrumental break before returning to the steady buzz and drone of the track.

The new track was produced by previous The Fall members Simon Archer and Ed Blaney, both of whom had written songs alongside Smith. “30 Degrees” as well as the rest of the tracks coming with Post Script are likely tracks Smith was working on with the band before his passing in 2018 from lung and kidney cancer. According to Blaney, the full album will be comprised of nine tracks in total. Post Script will be the first release from the band since 2017’s New Facts Emerge. A release date and full tracklist have yet to be shared for the album.