The Fall Announces New Posthumous Album Post Script

Home News Nevaeh Ebanks June 10th, 2026 - 3:17 PM

The Fall was one of the most influential post-punk bands from the United Kingdom in the late 1970s and 1980s. Known for their distinctive sound and extensive catalog the band was led by frontman Mark E. Smith. The Fall released more than 30 studio albums and became known for their unconventional approach to songwriting and performance.

Following Smith’s death in 2018 at the age of 60 from lung and kidney cancer, the band has not released any new music since. However, that is set to change with the announcement of a new album titled Post Script.

The upcoming release will feature nine songs. News of the album was shared by Ed Blaney, a former member and manager of the band, who wrote on Facebook, “A Fall fan’s dream and some … & for all the eager Fall fans awaiting the news, its release date and order details are imminent. The album is called ‘Post Script’ with 9 absolute bangers.” Additional details about the album, including its official release date, are expected to be announced soon.

The Fall’s influence on alternative and independent music remains significant. Their mix of post-punk, experimental rock, and spoken-word style vocals helped shape the sound of many bands that followed. Over the years, numerous artists have cited The Fall as an inspiration, and their music continues to be discovered by new listeners. The release of Post Script offers fans another chapter in the band’s long history

Post Script Tracklist

1. 30 Degrees

2. So Long

3. Colonels Retreat

4. Caveat

5. Final Position

6. Retro Song

7. Irish Northern Man

8. Dehydrated

9. The Book