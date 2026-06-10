Earl Sweatshirt Announces Postponement Of Upcoming Tour With MIKE Following Injury.

Home News Guillaume Oded June 10th, 2026 - 12:00 AM

According to Stereogum, Earl Sweatshirt has postponed the North American leg of his upcoming tour with MIKE after suffering an injury that will require surgery.

The tour was scheduled to begin in Riverside, California, but venues on the North American run announced that the dates have been postponed while Earl recovers. According to the announcement, Earl was injured and will need surgery, along with a period of recovery, before he is cleared to perform again. The exact nature of the injury has not been revealed.

The postponement comes after Earl previously canceled his appearance at SXSW London due to the same injury. New North American dates have not yet been announced. Tickets are expected to remain valid for the rescheduled shows, while refunds will be available at the point of purchase for fans who cannot attend the new dates. The postponed dates were part of Earl Sweatshirt and MIKE’s Home on the Range tour. The project features one album from each rapper, with production handled by the Surf Gang collective.

Earl Sweatshirt has released the music video for “INFATUATION,” a laidback track from Live Laugh Love, while he was in the middle of his world tour. The restaurant-set video continued his 2026 visual rollout after “exhaust,” “Tourmaline” and “CRISCO,” while his 3LWorldTour brought his music across North America before heading to the EU and UK.



