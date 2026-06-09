Sara Bareilles Releases New Single “Home” and Announces New Album Good Grief for August 2026 Release

Home News Nevaeh Ebanks June 9th, 2026 - 4:03 PM

Grammy Award winner and Tony and Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles has released “Home,” the first single from her upcoming seventh studio album, Good Grief.

The 14-track album explores themes of loss while maintaining what Bareilles describes as a “luminous pull toward hope.” “This whole collection of songs felt like transmissions rather than a deliberate attempt to make sense of the world,” Bareilles said. “My deepest hope is that Good Grief provides some kind of comfort or catharsis.” The album will be released in August, to preorder the album click here.

“Home” was inspired by a conversation about grief and loss between Stephen Colbert and Anderson Cooper on Cooper’s podcast. Bareilles called “Home”, “an invitation and a tone setter” for the album, emphasizing the importance of listening to one another’s stories.To listen to the single, “Home” view the video below.

Self-produced by Bareilles, Good Grief was largely recorded over six days at Dreamland Recording Studios in Woodstock, New York, with drummer Charley Drayton, guitarist Butterfly Boucher, keyboardist Misty Boyce, bassist Solomon Dorsey, multi-instrumentalist Rob Moose, and co-producer, engineer, and mixer Jonathan Low. Additional sessions took place with co-producer Aaron Dessner at Long Pond Studios in New York’s Hudson Valley. The album also features contributions from Brandi Carlile, Andrea Gibson, Ingrid Michaelson, Joe Tippett, and Megan Falley.

A companion documentary, Sara Bareilles: Good Grief, will make its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival. The film follows Bareilles’ return to the recording studio with close friends for the first time in seven years and serves as “her creative process that becomes a profoundly personal, ultimately hopeful meditation on loss, grief and the power of music to heal.”

Bareilles is not done with her run for the year as she will also return to the stage this fall for the Good Grief Tour, running from September 9 through October 20 with stops across the United States. Bareilles will be traveling to multiple cities, from Seattle, WA to New York, NY. Tickets will be available starting Monday, June 8, with general on sale tickets being sold on Wednesday, June 10 at 10 A.M. local time. Visit sarabmusic.com for more information.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Bareilles (@sarabareilles)

The album, tour, and documentary continue a milestone year for Bareilles. Her song “Salt Then Sour Then Sweet,” co-written with Brandi Carlile and the late poet Andrea Gibson, was shortlisted for Best Original Song at the 98th Academy Awards.The track also appears as an original piece for the Apple TV Peabody Award-winning documentary Come See Me in the Good Light, in which Bareilles also served as executive producer. The song is also among the 14 songs apart of Good Grief that can be viewed below.

Good Grief Track List:

1. Home

2. Just A Kid

3. Still Crying

4. A Love Story

5. Hands Off My Body

6. Ladies In A Line

7. Heartland

8. Capsize Me

9. Nervous Breakdown

10. Idiot Heart

11. Say Leave

12. Salt Then Sour Then Sweet (feat. Brandi Carlile)

13. Forever

14. Wind Is The Weather