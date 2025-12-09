Neko Case Announces Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard December 9th, 2025 - 11:54 AM

2025 has been an incredible year for the indie star Neko Case. Her memoir, The Harder I Fight, The More I Love You reached number five on the New York Times nonfiction best sellers list and has been named one of the best books of the year by Vulture, The Washington Post, The Globe, Apple, NPR and other publications, while her eighth studio album, Neon Grey Midnight Green came out in September to immediate critical acclaim and declared an essential album in her catalog.

Case has brought the new songs on a fall tour that included stops in legendary rooms like Levon Helm’s Ranch, The Beacon Theatre, Massey Hall, First Avenue and other venues. In early 2026, she will embark on more shows throughout Canada and the Northeast and today, the artist has announced another encore run that will travel throughout the West coast. For tickets and more information, click here.

Neko Case Tour Dates

2/25 – Bozeman, MT – The Elm %

2/26 – Missoula, MT – The Wilma %

2/27 – Edmonds, WA – Edmonds Center For The Arts %

2/28 – Beaverton, OR – Patricia Reser Center For The Arts %

3/1 – Tacoma, WA – Spanish Ballroom %

3/4 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades %

3/5 – Monterey, CA – Golden State Theatre %

3/6 – Napa, CA – Uptown Theatre Napa %

3/7 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theatre %

3/9 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory %

3/10 – Scottsdale, AZ – Scottsdale Arts %

3/12 – Santa Fe, NM – Lensic Center %

3/13 – Grand Junction, CO – Avalon Theater %

3/14 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s %

3/15 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater %

3/16 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up Aspen %

w/ Destroyer (solo) %