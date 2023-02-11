Kelela Releases New Single “Enough For Love”

Home News Gracie Chunes February 11th, 2023 - 12:31 PM

On Tuesday, February 7, Kelela released the fifth and final single, “Enough For Love,” from her latest album, Raven, available now via Warp. The album, executive produced by Kelela herself and co-executive produced by Asmara, features 15 new tracks from the artist. Members Yo Van Lenz and Florian T M Zeisig of OCA and LSDXOXO serve as the main producers throughout the album, with additional production from Bambii. Check out “Enough For Love” below.

In “Enough For Love,” Kelela asks the ultimate question: “Are you tough enough for love?” The singer knows that the toxic inclination to reject tenderness is a force, but also, the freedom and compassion, that can come from whittling it away. “Enough for Love” joins previously released singles “Washed Away,” “Happy Ending,” “On the Run” and “Contact.”

Raven explores vulnerability and radical surrender at the tentpoles of love, romantic or otherwise. The album features an improvisational aspect of jazz, a pulsing tempo of dance/electronic music and the openness of traditional R&B.

Kelela has recently announced a 9 date world tour kicking off on Thursday, March 16 at Terminal West in Atlanta, Georgia. Kelela will visit cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles and Paris before wrapping up on Tuesday, April 11 at Huxleys in Berlin, Denmark. Find tickets and more information here.

Kelela tour dates are as follows:

3/16 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

3/17 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

3/18 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

3/23 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

3/24 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House

4/1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda

4/7 – London, UK – Outernet

4/8 – Paris, FR – Le Trianon

4/11 – Berlin, DE – Huxleys

Stream “Enough For Love” here.