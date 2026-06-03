The Bouncing Souls have shared their new single and video “Only Echoes,” from their upcoming album Born To Be.

Home News Guillaume Oded June 3rd, 2026 - 8:21 PM

“Only Echoes” carries the band’s familiar punk energy, but the lyrics move through sadness, betrayal and the difficulty of trusting someone again. The song repeats the phrase “Only echoes now,” which gives the track the feeling of looking back on a relationship or friendship that has already fallen apart. What remains is not the person anymore, but the memory of what was said.

The song is both emotional and defiant. Lines like “It’s tough out here, I stay fully intact” suggest someone trying to survive after being hurt, while “you’ll never see my back” makes the speaker sound unwilling to run away or show weakness. It is not only about loss, but also about trying to stay standing after that loss.

The lyrics also use softer images to show the pain of goodbye. When the band sings, “In this meadow of mine, another flower has died,” the song turns personal hurt into an image of something beautiful dying. This phrase could symbolize another relationship, hope or part of the speaker’s heart dying. That image makes the track feel like it is about repeated disappointment, where every goodbye takes something from the speaker.

The official video keeps the focus on the band and the song’s direct emotional force, the guitarist clubs, sitting on a sunny day at a bench in a seemingly park-ish ground, which gives the video fading distance . Rather than turning the track into a complicated story, the performance-centered video shows The Bouncing Souls delivering the song with the same urgency found in the lyrics. That choice fits the track because “Only Echoes” feels personal, immediate and built around the release of emotion.

The Bouncing Souls is a long-running and influential punk rock band whose music has shaped later bands while still continuing to reach new listeners. Their new album Born To Be keeps that spirit alive, with songs like “The Light” turning everyday experiences into hopeful punk anthems about endurance and finding light through difficulty.





