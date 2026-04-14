mxdwn Music

Menu

The Bouncing Souls Announce New Album Born To Be For June 2026 Release, Share New Single “The Light”

April 14th, 2026 - 7:58 PM

The Bouncing Souls Announce New Album Born To Be For June 2026 Release, Share New Single “The Light”

For nearly 40 years, The Bouncing Souls have been one of the most deeply beloved forces in punk rock. Few bands have shaped the genre more profoundly and their influence can be heard in bands like The Gaslight Anthem, My Chemical Romance, The Menzingers and other groups but their audience never stopped growing. That same enduring spirit can be heard across Born To Be, which is the band’s new album that produced by Grammy Award-winner Will Yip (Turnstile, Title Fight), out on June 26.

Also Out today, the album opener “The Light” acts as one of Born To Be’s clearest mission statements. Inspired in part by a drive vocalist Greg Attonito takes driving to his child’s school each day, one where they descend from sunlit skies into a blanket of fog and the song makes an anthem out of the idea that the light never actually goes anywhere; it’s just “filtered through this foggy night.”

Born To Be Track List

  1. The Light
  2. Bordertown
  3. As One
  4. All The Good Things
  5. Only Echoes
  6. Power
  7. Lighthouse
  8. Asshole Friends
  9. United
  10. Born To Be
Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2025. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy