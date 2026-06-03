Sparta Share New Single & Video “Without Your Hands”

Home News Guillaume Oded June 3rd, 2026 - 8:20 PM

Sparta have shared a new single and music video for “Without Your Hands,” a track from their new album Cut A Silhouette.

The Travis Shinn-directed video arrives with the release of the album, which is out now through Equal Vision Records and Dine Alone Records. The song finds Sparta leaning into a hopeful but emotionally worn sound, pairing bright guitar energy with lyrics about exhaustion, devotion and the need for another person’s support.

“Without Your Hands” follows someone who has worked hard, struggled and tried to prove his worth. The lyrics repeatedly return to the idea of leaving that pressure behind and going back to the person who gives him peace. Rather than making the song only about romance, Sparta turned it into a reflection on emotional survival. The repeated image of someone’s hands suggests care, steadiness and the kind of love that keeps the speaker from falling apart.

The song also carries a sense of optimism. Even when the lyrics describe hardship, the music does not feel hopeless but rather high spirited in the rhythm. Frontman Jim Ward said the track is about telling his partner how she has held him up, calling it optimistic both lyrically and musically. That feeling comes through in the way the song moves between struggle and comfort, making it feel less like a sad song and more like a grateful one.

The video supports that emotional directness by keeping the focus on the song’s feeling of connection. Instead of distracting from the lyrics, the visual gives “Without Your Hands” a simple frame for its message about being held up by someone else when life becomes overwhelming.

The band, Sparta, is building on its past while still evolving, with frontman Jim Ward describing the new record as a meaningful “love record” shaped by his renewed love for music.