RIP: Disney Songwriter Peabo Bryson Dead at 75

Home News Beka Welsh June 3rd, 2026 - 10:41 PM

According to NME, Disney songwriter and R&B singer Peabo Bryson died on Tuesday due to unknown causes after suffering a stroke the weekend prior. He was 75.

Bryson won two Grammys while at Disney. The first was with Celine Dion for their duet in “Beauty and the Beast,” from the film of the same name, and the second was with Regina Belle, for their duet of “A Brand New World” from the movie “Aladdin.”

Bryson also built a successful solo music career, releasing 19 albums across five decades. He was nominated for six further Grammys and was nominated for Best Original Song at the Emmys. His debut and sophomore albums, Reaching for the Sky and Crosswings, were also both certified gold.

Dion wrote a heartfelt tribute to Bryson, which she shared on social media soon after his passing.

“I’m heartbroken to hear that we lost Peabo Bryson today,” she wrote. “His incredible voice and his kind spirit embodied the beauty of song and performance. He was so wonderful and generous to me all those years ago, when we recorded Beauty and the Beast. He made me so comfortable, as I was just learning to sing in English. He will remain for me always as a real symbol of the joy that music has brought to my life. His voice and his talent will be missed… My heart is with your family, and may you rest in peace, Peabo.”

Bryson’s family confirmed that he died surrounded by loved ones.