In This Moment have announced fall 2026 U.S. tour dates and released their new single and video “Sleeping With The Enemy”.

Home News Guillaume Oded June 3rd, 2026 - 8:25 PM

The band will hit the road on the revived Taste Of Chaos Tour with Hollywood Undead, I See Stars, VANA and Melrose Avenue. The tour begins Sept. 22 in Charlotte, NC and ends Oct. 26 in Anaheim, CA. The run also includes stops in Raleigh, Virginia Beach, Reading, Silver Spring, Worcester, New Haven, Milwaukee, Grand Rapids, Omaha, Waukee, Chicago, Kansas City, Chesterfield, Houston, Dallas, Denver, Salt Lake City, Garden City, Reno, Maricopa and Las Vegas.

“Sleeping With The Enemy” is out now through Better Noise Music and gives another look into the band’s next era. The track follows the previously released “Heretic,” featuring Kim Dracula and both songs are expected to appear on In This Moment’s upcoming ninth studio album.

The song leans into the theatrical heaviness In This Moment are known for, with Maria Brink turning betrayal into something forceful and empowering. Lyrically, “Sleeping With The Enemy” is about realizing that someone close was actually harmful. The speaker first sees this person as family or a friend, but the song moves toward clarity as the relationship ends. The line “the death of you and me” makes the breakup of that bond feel final, while the title shows the painful realization that the enemy was already close.

The official video was directed by Michael Lombardi and fits the dark tone of the song. Rather than softening the track’s anger, the video extends the feeling of confrontation and transformation, the film itself resembles a satanic theatre with a cross and vampire-like dancers, the choice of their clothes which is black, white and red, add onto this feeling and the bloods. It keeps the focus on the band’s theatrical world, where pain, betrayal and darkness are turned into performance.

In This Moment is a Los Angeles-based alternative metal band led by frontwoman Maria Brink, and they had to postpone shows in North Carolina and South Carolina in 2022 after Brink and other members became sick.





