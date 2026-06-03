Cara Delevingne Shares Debut Singles “I Forgot” & “Out Of My Head”

Home News Guillaume Oded June 3rd, 2026 - 9:16 PM

Cara Delevingne has shared her debut singles “I Forgot” and “Out Of My Head,” alongside a joint short film directed by Jessica Lee Gagné.

According to Stereogum, the two songs introduce Delevingne’s new chapter as a recording artist after years of working as a model and actress. “I Forgot” and “Out Of My Head” are out now. The tracks were co-produced by Delevingne and BJ Burton, who has worked with Bon Iver and Charli XCX.

“I Forgot” opens the release with a raw look at disconnection, substance use and the difficulty of feeling reality again. In the lyrics, Delevingne sings about forgetting that “the world was real” and that she is “human still,” turning the song into a reflection on numbness and the painful return to awareness. The track sounds unstable and exposed, matching lyrics about the body being overwhelmed by drugs, drinking and emotional pressure.

“Out Of My Head” moves the release into a more restless direction. Delevingne has described the song as being connected to dissociation and the desire to escape the noise of one’s own mind. The song’s title works like a repeated wish to leave behind overthinking, family tension and emotional distance.

The accompanying seven-minute short film gives both songs one connected visual world. Rather than presenting a simple performance video, the Jessica Lee Gagné-directed film leans into surreal and cinematic images that feel distant and imagined, with strange characterizations that connect to the themes of the songs. The result makes the video feel dreamlike while also reminding viewers that identity, performance and emotion are being actively built in front of them.

Cara Delevingne appears in Elton John’s new “Step Into Christmas” video, where she playfully portrays John by copying his dance moves, facial expressions and style from the original 1973 visual. John says his music has deeply influenced her and that playing him in the recreation was a dream experience.