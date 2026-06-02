Fans Boo The Black Crowes After Deriding “USA” Chant

Home News Aryn Honaker June 2nd, 2026 - 5:58 PM

American rock band The Black Crowes got into a disagreement with audience members at their tour stop in Tampa this past Sunday. It all started when an image of the band’s logo – two crows – dressed as Uncle Sam was projected onto a stage backdrop as they were playing “She Talks to Angels.” The crowd reportedly started up a “U.S.A.” chant.

😬 EXCLUSIVE: The Black Crowes were booed for dissing a crowd chanting “USA.” https://t.co/Jt8xBLYTG4 pic.twitter.com/CettxXyqWv — TMZ (@TMZ) June 1, 2026

“Thanks for the geography lesson,” Chris Robinson, the lead singer, said. “I don’t know what you have to be so proud of.” This prompted some audience members to boo the band and even walk out, as reported by Consequence.

“Some of us have real faith,” Robinson went on to say. “And for those of you fucking booing us, some of us are not afraid, and we most assuredly are not fucking ignorant.”