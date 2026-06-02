Beth Orton Releases New Song “Otherside”

Home News Aryn Honaker June 2nd, 2026 - 6:06 PM

Folktronica musician Beth Orton has released the closer song “Otherside” to her forthcoming album The Ground Above earlier today. It joins “Waiting” and the opener and title track, “The Ground Above,” as three hints of the project’s themes and sounds, as reported by Stereogum. The full album will drop later this month on June 25th.

“Otherside” runs just under 5 minutes long and starts off slow with the steady sound of the piano and the light shakes of a tambourine. The song has undertones of hope, redemption and curiosity made clear by lyrics like, “I sing out for my freedom/I sing out for my life/I sing out for another day/I get to make it right.” The English singer’s vocals remain breathless and hypnotic throughout the track, picking up significantly near the end, when the song gets louder and accelerates, reaching an emotional climax of sorts.

​”I heard that the first birdsong of a new day is the sound of the birds letting it be known they are still here, that they have made it through the night alive and safe,” Orton said of the song. “With ‘Otherside,’ what began as a not-so-simple tale of sleeplessness went on to have me turning over bigger themes, those of resilience in the face of loss, what freedom means to the individual and the collective; the ability to start again and make beautiful a life when it has been torn apart. An embodiment of what it feels like to implore a loved one home, to make it through the night, or to make it through a day, to make good what we dare to dream.”