Beth Orton Announces New Album The Ground Above For June 2026 Release, Shares New Single “Waiting”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 20th, 2026 - 4:22 PM

According to Pitchfork.com, Beth Orton is kicking off the week by announcing her first album in four years. The Ground Above will be out on June 26, through Partisan and it includes today’s new single “Waiting,” which the artist describes as “a celebration of moving out of the holding pattern fear keeps us in.” The music is just as wonderful by how the stunning instrumentation and vocal performance creates a wonderful harmonic vibe.

The Ground Above is billed as being split into two halves, with the first part tackling more “fragmented” terrain and the second section exploring more “expansive” melodies. Orton self-produced the album and roped in a number of collaborators, including Nick Hakim, Tom Skinner, Shahzad Ismaily, and Vernon Spring’s Sam Beste, among other guests. This is the ninth album of Orton’s career, following 2022’s standout Weather Alive. “Waiting” is the second single she’s shared from her new album. Last month, she rolled out “The Ground Above” along with a detailed statement about the track’s backstory.

The Ground Above Track List

1. The Ground Above

2. Before I Knew

3. Cigarette Curls

4. Waiting

5. Celestial Light

6. I’ll Miss You

7. Love You Right

8. Otherside