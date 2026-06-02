Belle and Sebastian Release New Song “It Only Takes One Lion” for the Scottish World Cup

Home News Aryn Honaker June 2nd, 2026 - 6:14 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Scotland’s national football team is heading to this year’s World Cup for the first time in 28 years, qualifying after a victory against Denmark back in November of last year. Acting as a possible tournament anthem, the Scottish indie-pop band Belle and Sebastian released “It Only Takes One Lion” earlier today.

The track starts with the steady strumming of a guitar and slowly builds in energy throughout, creating an upbeat, optimistic feel, perfect for what it sets out to be. Stuart Murdoch, the group’s lead vocalist, has a strong and resounding voice as he sings through hopeful patriotic lyrics, such as “This is Scotland/Where everybody knows you start with nothing/This is Scotland/Where you can join an army that’s for peace/We love football.” Composer Wuh Oh has producer and co-writing credits on the song.

Murdoch commented on the song in a press release, saying, “It’s a personal song about following the travails of Scotland’s national team for the last 50 years, and it came out naturally the day after the game against Denmark. The song tries to encompass the experience of the whole country following Scotland.”

​In addition to the new song, Belle and Sebastian is currently on tour in celebration of the 20th anniversaries of their two albums Tigermilk and If You’re Feeling Sinister, as reported in Pitchfork, which is set to come to a close near the end of September.