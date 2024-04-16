Belle and Sebastian Share Dynamic New Single “What Happened to You, Son?”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 16th, 2024 - 2:47 PM

Next week, Belle and Sebastian will embark on a coast to coast North American tour, which will be the band’s first state side dates in nearly two years. The tour will be stopping in New York, Washington D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles and points between. And now, the band has shared their new single “What Happened to You, Son?” As a whole, the tune is wonderful by how the instrumentation brings a catchy pop and soft rock vibe while the vocal performances serenades the ears with great melody.

While talking about the band‘s latest ditty, Stuart Murdoch said: “What Happened to You, Son’ got pulled rather randomly from the last LP because the LP felt one track too long. Out it came. The song is about my youth, and the funny hole I fell into in my late teens. I was failing at my university course, failing in almost everything I tried around then. I was obsessed with the music of the time, I used to hang so much on the lyrics and message and feeling of certain bands of the 80s era. It probably wasn’t healthy. ”

The artist continues with: “So although the theme of this song is a little accusatory, the fault is with the beholder. I could have switched off at any time. Instead I let the singers become my penpals and my deities. The song tries to address what happens when the pop stars grow up, and change, and go a different way, and seem to betray the stance they held when you loved them the most.”

