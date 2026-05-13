Pussy Riot Shares New Protest Single & Video “Disobey”

Home News Juliet Paiz May 13th, 2026 - 12:43 AM

Photo credit: Conny Chavez

Pussy Riot have returned with “Disobey,” a furious new protest single and video that turns anger, exhaustion and resistance into something impossible to ignore. Released amid the controversy surrounding Russia’s return to the 2026 Venice Biennale, the song feels less more like an immediate reaction to a political moment still unfolding in real time.

Built around distorted guitars, shouted vocals and relentless chants of “disobey,” the track taps back into the raw punk sound that first defined Pussy Riot’s early work. The song moves with urgency, switching between English and Russian lyrics that openly condemn fascism, violence and silence in the face of power. At one point, Nadya Tolokonnikova cuts through the noise with the line, “Get up from your couch and fight,” turning the song into a direct call for action rather than just commentary.

That same energy carries into the video, which was filmed during Pussy Riot’s “Storm of Venice” protest action at the Venice Biennale. More than 50 members of the collective stormed the Russian pavilion with clouds of pink smoke while Ukrainian activist group FEMEN joined the demonstration. The footage feels chaotic and empowering, capturing chanting protesters, confrontations and moments of collective rebellion.

According to Tolokonnikova, “Disobey” came after months of trying to oppose Russia’s participation through official channels, including appeals made through the Council of Europe. When those efforts led nowhere, Pussy Riot responded the way they know best, through protest, noise and public disruption. More than anything, “Disobey” feels like a reminder that punk, for Pussy Riot, has never just been music. It is protest, documentation and refusal all happening at once.

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez