RIP: Doug Shaw of Highlife and Gang Gang Dance Dead at 43

Home News Jonah Schwartz May 31st, 2026 - 5:32 PM

Doug Shaw, a veteran New York-based indie musician known for his work as Highlife and with the bands Gang Gang Dance and White Magic, died on Thursday of a stroke at age 43, Pitchfork reports. Known as “Sleepy” Doug Shaw, the musician was born in London in 1982 and moved to New York in 2003. Over the course of his career, he played many different roles in many different bands, performing alongside icons such as Lou Reed, Mdou Moctar, Sonic Youth, and Bonnie “Prince” Billy. Shaw was Gang Gang Dance’s bassist, served as a multi-instrumentalist in White Magic and played with the late Janka Nabay, a Sierra Leone bubu music pioneer. Shaw also released some of his solo catalog under the moniker “D.S.,” and recently collaborated with Geologist (Animal Collective‘s Brian Weitz) on the 2025 album A Shaw Deal, a modular synthesis mash-up of performances from Doug’s Instagram during COVID.

Shaw’s label Drag City Records took to Instagram to honor the late musician: “Whether you knew Doug from Gang Gang Dance, White Magic, Highlife or by his “Sleepy” nom-du-profession, he was a dude of incredible energies, as capable of bubbling over effervescently as getting deep down inside,” they wrote in the caption. “We recognized him as a deep-thinker, a real freak and a picker unto himself. When he played the guitar, one felt in the presence of the absolute latest in the name of the real folk blues, a mirage of history conjured, rolling over the hills and the ocean beyond, far away…We’re fans of all the words and music Doug had in him.”

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Since news broke of Shaw’s death, tributes have continued to come from contemporaries and collaborators. “What an incredible talent, and friend, and lovely human being, with so much to give. No one else like him,” Hot Chip’s Alexis Taylor shared on Instagram alongside videos of Shaw performing. “No one could sing the blues, like Sleepy Doug Shaw.”

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