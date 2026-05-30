Iceage Share New Single & Video “No Fear”

Home News Lana May 30th, 2026 - 7:15 PM

Danish post-punk veterans Iceage are celebrating the release of their long-awaited new album, For Love of Grace & the Hereafter, with the arrival of a powerful new video for album standout “No Fear.”

Directed by Mishael Oladipo Fapohunda, the visual accompanies one of the record’s most gripping moments, pairing the band’s signature intensity with striking imagery that mirrors the song’s themes of faith, doubt, resilience, and redemption.

Watch Iceage – “No Fear”

“No Fear” features jagged guitars, powerful rhythms, and Rønnenfelt’s unique vocals, showcasing Iceage at their most intense and emotional. The track balances chaos and control, moving between moments of tension and release while carrying an almost spiritual weight. As the song builds, Rønnenfelt delivers some of the album’s most memorable lyrics, pleading for grace and salvation against a backdrop of personal and societal turmoil.

The video amplifies that feeling. Shot with a cinematic, almost dreamlike quality, the visuals follow a series of fragmented scenes that blur the line between reality and symbolism. Throughout the clip, the video juxtaposes moments of vulnerability with images of movement, confrontation, and reflection, creating an atmosphere that feels both intimate and unsettling.

“No Fear” arrives alongside For Love of Grace & the Hereafter, Iceage’s first album in five years and one that finds the band sounding revitalized. Recorded at Sweden’s Silence Studio, the same location where they tracked 2014’s Plowing Into the Field of Love, the album embraces a live, instinct-driven approach. The result is a collection of songs that feel immediate, raw, and alive, capturing the chemistry the group has built over nearly two decades together.

The album’s release comes ahead of a handful of intimate headline dates in New York and Los Angeles this summer, with several shows already sold out.