Violet Grohl Shares Iconic New Video For “Bug In The Cake”

Home News Steven Taylor May 29th, 2026 - 6:26 PM

Today saw the release of Violet Grohl’s debut album Be Sweet to Me. The daughter of legendary Foo Fighters frontman David Grohl shared the release today as a major step into leaving her own mark on the music world, and with the full release of the album also came a video for the single “Bug In The Cake.” The new video can be found on her YouTube channel.

Starting with a shot of high-heeled shoes walking towards a building, the track quickly bursts into peppy drums and a smooth guitar riff as it pulses between shots of the first woman walking towards the house and another, older woman dancing. We also see a shot of a cake left discarded in an alleyway – with, unsurprisingly, a couple of bugs squirming atop it. The video features Grohl performing across the house as the older woman spends time around the house between leisure and obligation. The song keeps up a strong, steady and peppy punk energy – not overly loud or explosive as one might immediately assume from the Grohl name, but with a level of excitement and flow all the same and just about as catchy, even down to a short and sweet guitar solo coming in just before the halfway point.

Be Sweet to Me saw it’s release today, with “Bug In The Cake” being the third of eleven songs on the tracklist. Speaking on the album, Grohl said, “everything was written in the studio. I would come in with an inspiration playlist, we would hang and listen for a little while, and then start writing.” Tonight will also mark the beginning of Grohl’s first headlining tour, starting with a show in Los Angeles with performances across North America until November 20th, including plenty of stops at festivals.