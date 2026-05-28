Syd Releases New Song “Callin” Featuring Blu June

Home News Skylar Jameson May 28th, 2026 - 10:00 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Syd and Blu June have teamed up for their new song “Callin” via Free Lunch / Warner Records. The song is the lead single from Syd’s upcoming solo album, Beard, which will be released on July 17th of this year. The album is co-produced by Syd featuring friends and collaborators such as Raphael Saadiq, Big Sean, Rodney Jerkins, James Fauntleroy, Van Hunt, Blue June and Jordan Ward. The press release describes the album as a “coming-of-age album that documents the R&B innovator’s evolution as an artist and as a human.”

The new song, “Callin”, features a strong hook with clear vocals, with harmonies that kick in during the chorus. The production on the song fits perfectly into that classic vibey R&B pocket. Take a look at Syd’s new song featuring Blu Jane, “Callin”.

With the release of Beard, Syd is getting ready to set off on the Beard tour. The tour includes stops in London, Paris, Amsterdam, Copenhagen and More. The presale for the tour will take place on Wednesday, June 3rd, at 10 am local time, then the Spotify and local presales will happen after on June 4th, also at 10 am local time. General sale will be on June 5th at the same time. More information on tickets can be found here.