Kristin Hersh Announces New Album Sugar On Blackstone For August 2026 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Dark Eyed Junco”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 28th, 2026 - 3:43 PM

According to BrooklynVegan.com, Kristin Hersh has announced her new solo album, Sugar on Blackstone will be out on August 18, through Fire Records. The artist produced it herself and made it with regular collaborators Rob Ahlers (50FOOTWAVE) on drums and cellist Pete Harvey (Throwing Muses). The album draws on themes of memory, home and displacement, with Hersh revisiting the home and neighborhood of her adolescence.

The first single from the album is “Dark Eyed Junco,” which is a typically eerie Hersh number. She says: “He was a ‘Dark Eyed Junco’ and I was a light-eyed weirdo. We’d play basketball until after dark then, when we couldn’t even see the hoop anymore, so that we didn’t have to go home. After our stepfather moved in, it wasn’t a home anymore.” As for the music video, each vintage black and white scene shows the artist performing the ditty.

Sugar on Blackstone Track List

1. Dark Eyed Junco

2. Moths

3. Ticking

4. Silver Beach

5. Pink Nightgowns

6. 101 Run

7. Sundial

8. Snow White Lies

9. Dom In Orange

10. ’72 Stingray

11. Samson