Drake Fills Nine of the Top 10 Spots on Billboard Hot 100, Earning Lykke Li Her First #1

Home News Aryn Honaker May 26th, 2026 - 5:37 PM

With the release of three new albums, Drake has broken several charting records. He dropped Iceman, Maid of Honour and Habibti on May 15th, and he has become the first artist to hold the top three albums on the Billboard 200 chart. He also holds nine songs in the Top 10, with the number one spot being his new song from Iceman, “Janice STFU.”

The track interpolates Lykke Li’s “I Follow Rivers” from her Wounded Rhymes LP, giving the Swedish singer her first Hot 100 entry at No. 1. “I Follow Rivers” is Li’s biggest hit, and it especially blew up after the Magician released a remix of it in 2011. “I mean, it is the most mysterious, incredible gift of my career because it’s had so many lives and different iterations,” she said of her song. “With certain songs, there’s an alchemy or symmetry to them that allows them to have their own life in the world. And as a songwriter, that’s the greatest wish. I’m so grateful and blessed to have one of those songs that doesn’t even belong to me. It has a life of its own.”

When asked about “Janice STFU,” Li said, “”I think it’s potent. It has that raw, revenge, hip-hop energy,” as reported in Stereogum. The singer also noted that she’s a fan of the rapper’s music and has had it in rotation lately. “I’ve been really craving Drake and have actually been listening to ‘Marvin’s Room’ lately. The old Drake was such an era,” she said.

​Another record Drake has broken is surpassing the iconic Michael Jackson to become the solo male artist with the most No. 1 songs on the charts.