Tommy Lee Teams Up With Chad Tepper For New Song “Stupid World”

Home News Guillaume Oded May 25th, 2026 - 8:21 PM

Tommy Lee has released “Stupid World,” a new collaboration with Chad Tepper that arrives as a bonus track on Tommyland Rides Again. “Stupid World” leans into a loud, blunt alt-rock sound built around frustration, sarcasm and chaos. Tepper leads the track with a snarling vocal performance while Lee brings the song a heavy, restless energy. The chorus is simple and direct, turning the phrase “stupid world” into a frustrated chant about being surrounded by shallow, careless and disconnected people.

The visual leans into performance and personality, placing Lee, Tepper and John 5 inside the loud frustration of the track. That choice fits the song’s message because “Stupid World” is not trying to be subtle. It is angry, blunt and chaotic, with Tepper singing from the point of view of someone completely fed up with the people around him. With crime involved, police can be seen everywhere, while the video also moves into surreal territory, especially near the ending when they escape the police and are rescued by an alien craft.

The track opens with a direct confrontation, as Tepper sings about talking to someone who seems confused, arrogant and unaware of themselves. That frustration carries into the chorus, where Lee and Tepper turn the phrase “stupid world” into a repeated chant. The video matches that energy by making the song feel like an outburst rather than a polished narrative.

“Stupid World” also feels rooted in the aftermath of a toxic relationship. Tepper sings from the perspective of someone who has been hurt, confused and pushed to the edge by a breakup. Lines about looking at someone and “seeing right through” them, asking where they are now and questioning whether they ever paid attention to what he said give the song the feeling of someone trying to understand how the relationship fell apart.

By the end, “Stupid World” feels like both a breakup song and a rant against everything around it. The relationship may be over, but the anger is still alive, turning personal heartbreak into a loud anthem.

Tommy Lee has revisiting his 2005 solo album Tommyland: The Ride with a new version called Tommyland Rides Again, giving the songs a fuller modern sound through a Dolby Atmos mix





