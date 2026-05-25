President Announce New Album Blood Of Your Empire For September 2026 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Doom Loop”

Home News Guillaume Oded May 25th, 2026 - 8:25 PM

Presidents have announced their debut album, Blood Of Your Empire. “Doom Loop” presents those larger themes through a more personal and emotional lens. The song turns questions about time, death and meaning into the feeling of someone watching life slip away while searching for comfort, love and escape. Its lyrics about “final sleep,” angels, memories and years “flickering” make the track feel spiritual without being clearly religious, as if the speaker is caught between earthly pain and the hope for something beyond it. The video’s dark, cinematic mood supports that feeling, making “Doom Loop” less like a simple rock single and more like a meditation on mortality, memory and the cycles people fall into when they are trying to numb pain.

“Doom Loop” focuses on time, memory and the pain of realizing a moment’s value only after it is gone. The song opens with a spoken reflection on time before moving into a vulnerable verse about trying to find belonging, comfort and a way back home. The lyrics suggest someone caught between love, fear and uncertainty, with the speaker hoping that peace still exists somewhere with another person.

The chorus turns that emotional confusion into something darker. As the song describes days fading and years flickering, “Doom Loop” becomes about being trapped in a cycle of pain. The title refers to that repeating pattern, where someone keeps chasing whatever numbs them instead of breaking free. The lyrics make the song feel both personal and universal, connecting private heartbreak to a bigger fear of time slipping away.

“Doom Loop” sets the tone for Blood Of Your Empire by making time feel like a warning. The song asks listeners to be present before life becomes only memory, while the video gives that message a dark visual world to live inside.

The president, who is rumored to be Charlie Simpson, was featured on Gunship’s “Tech Noir 2,” where he gives a strong vocal performance that adds emotion and power to the synth-heavy track. His voice helps make the song feel cinematic and heartfelt, matching the video’s themes of family, survival and hope.





