Trial Over Lostprophet’s Ian Watkins’ Murder Has Been Discharged

Home News Aryn Honaker May 23rd, 2026 - 4:51 PM

The jurors on the trial for the prison murder of Ian Watkins, former Lostprophets’ vocalist, have been discharged. Watkins was stabbed to death in his cell at HMP Wakefield prison facility on October 11 of last year. Two inmates, Rico Gedel, 25, and Samuel Dodsworth, 44, who were accused of being involved in the murder, are due to be re-tried.

Before the discharge of the trial, prosecutors alleged that Gedel stabbed Watkins in the head and neck with a knife he had made before handing it to Dodsworth, who allegedly disposed of it. Gedel is also on an audio recording allegedly saying “have a good night’s sleep, Watkins lad” on the night before the incident and allegedly asking officers to “let me know when he dies” after the stabbing. Gedel and Dodsworth both pleaded not guilty to murder charges and charges of possessing a knife while in prison, according to Metal Injection.

Gedel also reportedly shared at court that he hated being housed near sex offenders and threatened to hurt “any number of pedophiles” if he was not moved somewhere else. At the time of his death, Watkins was serving a 29-year sentence for numerous child sexual offences.

During proceedings yesterday, Leeds Crown Court Justice Hillard told the jury, “Very reluctantly, I’m going to discharge you, and the case will have to be re-tried.”

“That’s disappointing for you and for everyone,” he said.

The retrial is reportedly scheduled to start on February 8 of next year.