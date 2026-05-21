NOFX Announces 40 Years Of Fuckin’ Up Official Soundtrack For August 2026 Release Featuring New & Unreleased Tracks

Home News Cait Stoddard May 21st, 2026 - 6:36 PM

Today, punk rock legends NOFX have announced the release of 40 Years of Fuckin’ Up: Soundtrack + Score, which is the official soundtrack and original score companion to the band’s acclaimed documentary film. 40 Years of Fuckin’ Up, arriving everywhere on August 28, 2026. The expansive double LP release accompanies the documentary currently screening in theaters and celebrates four decades of NOFX’s groundbreaking career, influence and enduring legacy in punk rock.

The release features two distinct musical experiences: an 11-song original score and a 15-song soundtrack. The original score was newly composed by Fat Mike with collaborator Matt Nasir and performed alongside a full orchestra, marking a bold evolution of his writing and composition. The release features two distinct musical experiences: an 11-song original score and a 15-song soundtrack. Packaged as a deluxe double LP, 40 Years of Fuckin’ Up: Soundtrack + Score also includes a 24-page retrospective photo book documenting the band’s 40-year history through rare and previously unseen images. The release features original cover art illustrated by Tokyo Hiro.

40 Years of Fuckin’ Up: Soundtrack + Score Track List

1. NOFX – 40 Years Of Fuckin’ Up

2. NOFX – Drugs Are Good

3. NOFX – Lazy

4. NOFX – On the Road (recorded in Omaha in 1986)

5. NOFX – We’re Bros

6. NOFX – Separation of Church and Skate

7. NOFX – La Bamba

8. NOFX – Linoleum (live)

9. NOFX – Suits and Ladders

10. NOFX – Secret Society (demo)

11. NOFX – We Called It America

12. Punk Rock Cliché (acoustic)

13. NOFX – Fermented and Flailing

14. NOFX – NOFX (live 10/4/24)

15. NOFX – We Did It Our Way (live 10/6/24)

16. Fat Mike – Type One American Errorist

17. Fat Mike – Medio-Core

18. Fat Mike – Wore Out The Soles Of My Party Boots

19. Fat Mike – Where’s My Slice redux

20. Fat Mike – The Desperation’s Gone

21. Fat Mike – Herojuana in F Major

22. Fat Mike – Fair Leather Friends

23. Fat Mike – Kids Of The K-Hole

24. Fat Mike – Generation Z in Z# Minor

25. Fat Mike – I’m A Rat

26. Fat Mike – And Now We’re Gone

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat