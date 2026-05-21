Cold Waves Los Angeles 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Stabbing Westward, The Black Queen, PIG & More

Home News Cait Stoddard May 21st, 2026 - 12:15 PM

According to mp3sandnpcs.com, it has been revealed that Cold Waves Los Angeles is upgrading to a two-day extravaganza on Friday, September 11 and Saturday, September 12. This year’s event will take place at the new DTLA venue Pacific Electric. Friday will be headlined by Stabbing Westward, who will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of Wither, Blister, Burn & Peel. They are not the only act having a 30th anniversary album celebrations that night as 16 Volt will celebrate Let Down Crush, while Acumen Nation will do the same with Territory = Universe.

Other acts slated to perform on Friday are PIG and rising Los Angeles acts Dildox and Miss Trezz. Inhalt will deliver DJ sets throughout Friday. Then, Saturday will feature a headlining performance from The Black Queen and the other acts set to perform that night are Forever Grey, NGHTCRWLR, Houses of Heaven, GRIZZ CLL, and Snakes of Russia. Magik will take over the DJ spot that night. Single day tickets go on sale this Friday (May 22) at 10 a.m. PST. Two-day passes are on sale to the general public right now here. Doors will open at 7 p.m. with an 8 p.m. start time. This is an 18+ event.