Xiu Xiu Announces New Album Eraserhead Xiu Xiu For July 2026 Release, Shares New Single & Video “In Heaven”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 19th, 2026 - 3:25 PM

Today, Xiu Xiu has announced plans to release ERASERHEAD XIU XIU, which is an exploration of the sonic and visual universe that is Eraserhead, David Lynch’s groundbreaking 1977 cinematic masterpiece, due out July 10, 2026 in Polyvinyl. The announcement is accompanied by the release of a single for, “In Heaven” which is the beloved song with music originally written by Peter Ivers, with lyrics by Lynch, heavily featured in the film. The “In Heaven” single comes with an appropriately beautiful and evocative video collage.

Eraserhead Xiu Xiu is a new live concert with accompanying film and full-length album that uses field recordings, concert specific homemade instruments, organ, modular synths, vocals, flashlights, electrical interference, and elements of musique concrete to express the bizarre emotionality, conflicted sexuality, relentless darkness and singularly unsettled moonscape of this most incredible of midnight masterpieces.

The album itself is a masterpiece in sound collage and experimentation, with tracks like “Tetra” and “Sleep Synth” shifting from minimal auditory sensations to a clobbering, grotesque cacophony. The album’s closing track, “In Heaven,” is a beautiful rendition of Peter Ivers’ original composition, with Stewart’s delicate and soft vocals showcasing the elegance and wonder found on Lynch’s directorial debut.

Eraserhead Xiu Xiu Track List