Keith Urban Shares New Cover Of Robbie Dupree’s “Steal Away”

Home News Guillaume Oded May 18th, 2026 - 8:55 PM

Keith Urban’s cover of “Steal Away” turns Robbie Dupree’s soft-rock classic into a breezy, temptation-filled escape built around warmth, secrecy and late-night desire. “Steal Away” leans into a warm atmosphere that matches the secretive pull at the center of the song. Urban keeps the track soft and breezy, letting the cover move with an easy yacht-rock rhythm. Lyrically, the song is built around temptation, with Urban singing about wanting to escape into the night with someone, even though he knows “it ain’t right.” The repeated question of “Why don’t we steal away?” gives the track its emotional tension of secretive love.

Urban does not try to make the cover feel overly dramatic. Instead, he lets the song glide, giving the forbidden feeling at the center of the lyrics a relaxed summertime mood. The softness of the arrangement makes the desire feel less explosive and more quietly persuasive, as if the speaker is trying to turn a bad idea into something easy to give in to. That contrast between the song’s smooth sound and its risky emotional pull gives Urban’s version its uniqueness.

The visualizer keeps that feeling simple and atmospheric rather than turning the song into a full narrative. Instead of overexplaining the story, the video lets the track’s mood carry the moment through a beach setting and warm summer vibes. The result is a visual that supports the breezy nostalgia of the song while keeping the focus on Urban’s performance and the smooth movement of the track.

Keith Urban, is the artist who has been entering a new creative chapter with High, his first album in almost four years, using the project to explore different kinds of emotional, physical and musical release while reconnecting with the energy he gets from family, friends, songwriting, guitar playing and live performance.





