Hum Debuts 3 Songs Live at First Concert Since 2019

Home News Steven Taylor May 17th, 2026 - 10:03 AM

On May 15th, the shoegaze and space rock group opened their first live performance since 2019. The group headlined the New York edition of 2026’s Slide Away Fest, marking their grand return after a 7 year hiatus by being front and center at the Brooklyn showing. The already majorly exciting return of the band front and center became even more monumental when, as Revolver reports, the band’s 12 track set also included live debuts of three of the band’s songs.

The Brooklyn show is first performance by Hum since their appearance at 2019’s Dia De Los Deftones and their subsequent release of their fifth album Inlet in 2020, which itself came as the first album in over two decades from the band. As some of the band’s first activity since the 2021 passing of longtime band member and drummer Bryan St. Pere, the performance marked the first time the band played with “brother in arms” Jason Gerken of the band Shiner to take up the role of drummer.

The set was opened with “Little Dipper” off third studio album You’d Prefer An Astronaut, and went on to include many more hits from that album and the rest of the band’s discography. Mixed in with the set was the live debuts of a handful of Inlet tracks, namely “Waves,” “Step Into You” and “Shapeshifter” alongside previously performed tracks “Desert Rambler” and “Folding.” The band performed again on the 16th and will be performing later this month on the 23rd in Chicago, Illinois.