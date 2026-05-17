Anderson .Paak Announces K-Pops! Soundtrack Featuring Aespa, G-Dragon, NMIXX & More For May 2026 Release

Home News Steven Taylor May 17th, 2026 - 9:03 AM

Rapper and producer Anderson .Paak has announced his latest album, the K-Pops! Soundtrack, for release later this month. The release comes as the soundtrack to Paak’s directorial debut film K-Pops!, featuring songs from and inspired by the film. The album will also feature a large line-up of K-Pop artists as guests, as well as Paak’s son Soul Rasheed in his musical debut, across the 17 track album.

“I’m excited to finally share the K-POPS! movie and soundtrack with the world,” said Paak in a press release. “The soundtrack blends genres and influences from across continents, and collaborating with so many talented artists made this project incredibly special. Every song comes from a real place, and together they tell the story of the film in a powerful way. I can’t wait for audiences to experience both the movie and the music.” The film, which was debuted in the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024, will be released on Netflix on May 30th. The soundtrack will come the day before on May 29th.

The full line-up of guests includes JID, G-DRAGON, aespa, LNGSHOT, NMIXX, DEAN, Kevin Woo, JOSHUA of SEVENTEEN, HONGJOONG of ATEEZ and SOYEON of i-dle. Two singles were already shared off the album, with “Aftertaste” featuring DEAN being released last week and “Keychain” featuring aespa being released back in February. Fans will have to wait until the end of the month to get a full taste of the cross-cultural album.

K-POPS! (Music from and inspired by K-POPS! Motion Picture)