The Mountain Goats Announce New Album Days For August 2026 Release, Share Lead Single “Charlie Sheen Reaches Out To The Feds”

The Mountain Goats are returning this summer with a new album, Days, due out August 7 through Cadmean Dawn. Announced at 10 a.m. EST, the record is being described as a quasi-sequel to the band’s 2017 album Goths, though frontman John Darnielle originally began the project under the working title Grunges. Produced by John Congleton, Days marks the band’s 24th full-length album and arrives alongside its lead single, “Charlie Sheen Reaches Out To The Feds.” The track continues the Mountain Goats’ long-running tradition of mixing sharp character writing with dark humor and deeply specific cultural references, balancing chaos and vulnerability in a way that feels distinctly theirs.
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While details surrounding the full album remain limited, the connection to Goths hints at another record interested in subculture, identity and the people who exist on the edges of fame and collapse. That 2017 release became a fan favorite for its detailed storytelling and emotional focus, and Days appears poised to revisit some of those ideas from a different angle.
The announcement also comes with an extensive run of tour dates stretching through the end of the year. Among the stops are performances at Carnegie Hall and Walt Disney Concert Hall, two venues that reflect the band’s unlikely but lasting rise from lo-fi cult favorites to one of indie rock’s most enduring acts. Nearly three decades into their career, the Mountain Goats still sound committed to following their own instincts wherever they lead.
Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock
Days Track List
01 Song For Layne Staley
02 Charlie Sheen Reaches Out to the Feds
03 Shallow Grave
04 Candlebox
05 Annie Haslam Imperial Phase
06 Crying On Eddie Nash’s Grave
07 Days
08 Best Hard Rock Albums 2013
09 Going to Fennario
10 Woodstock
11 Hidden Majesty of Later Venom Albums
12 Last Day