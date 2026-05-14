The Mountain Goats Announce New Album Days For August 2026 Release, Share Lead Single “Charlie Sheen Reaches Out To The Feds”

Home News Juliet Paiz May 14th, 2026 - 4:42 PM

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock

The Mountain Goats are returning this summer with a new album, Days, due out August 7 through Cadmean Dawn. Announced at 10 a.m. EST, the record is being described as a quasi-sequel to the band’s 2017 album Goths, though frontman John Darnielle originally began the project under the working title Grunges. Produced by John Congleton, Days marks the band’s 24th full-length album and arrives alongside its lead single, “Charlie Sheen Reaches Out To The Feds.” The track continues the Mountain Goats’ long-running tradition of mixing sharp character writing with dark humor and deeply specific cultural references, balancing chaos and vulnerability in a way that feels distinctly theirs.

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While details surrounding the full album remain limited, the connection to Goths hints at another record interested in subculture, identity and the people who exist on the edges of fame and collapse. That 2017 release became a fan favorite for its detailed storytelling and emotional focus, and Days appears poised to revisit some of those ideas from a different angle.

The announcement also comes with an extensive run of tour dates stretching through the end of the year. Among the stops are performances at Carnegie Hall and Walt Disney Concert Hall, two venues that reflect the band’s unlikely but lasting rise from lo-fi cult favorites to one of indie rock’s most enduring acts. Nearly three decades into their career, the Mountain Goats still sound committed to following their own instincts wherever they lead.

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock

Days Track List

01 Song For Layne Staley

02 Charlie Sheen Reaches Out to the Feds

03 Shallow Grave

04 Candlebox

05 Annie Haslam Imperial Phase

06 Crying On Eddie Nash’s Grave

07 Days

08 Best Hard Rock Albums 2013

09 Going to Fennario

10 Woodstock

11 Hidden Majesty of Later Venom Albums