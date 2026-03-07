The Mountain Goats Collaborate With Mary Chapin Carpenter On Two New Songs “Put The Message In The Box” & “Migrations” 

Home News Nick Aagesen March 7th, 2026 - 3:01 PM

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock

Mary Chapin Carpenter has collaborated with the Mountain Goats on a new two song EP. The two new songs are “Put The Message In The Box,” and “Migrations.” “Put The Message In The Box” is a fun 70’s style soft rock song. Carpenter uses her soft voice to urge the listener to ” Put the Message in the box and put the box in a car to drive around.” This is a song that is an easy listen when putting on any playlist. “Migrations” is more like the musicians are telling a story and almost speaking the words as they are singing them. This song tells the story of objects like a scarecrow and a sidewalk observing the world around them. It is a harmony sung by Carpenter and The Mountain Goats.

Mary Chapin Carpenter is a five-time Grammy Award winning singer. The Mountain Goats are a renowned Indie-Folk band. This new EP is available digitally. The Mountain Goats’ John Darnielle and Carpenter have been friends for years she said recently. Even appearing on her podcast, Carpenter said that collaborating with the Mountain Goats has been a joy and a gift. Darnielle also spoke about the effort saying that he has looked up to Carpenter for half of his life and working with her on this was a pure pleasure.

The new song was produced by Matt Douglas and mixed and mastered by Chris Boerner. And Carpenter is releasing this after releasing her new album Personal History.