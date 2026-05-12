Jose Gonzalez Announces Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates With Gregory Alan Isakov

Home News Cait Stoddard May 12th, 2026 - 3:53 PM

Today, José González has announced plans for a North American fall tour. Headline dates begin on September 11, at Montreal, QC’s MTELUS and then continue through the month. Artist Presales begin Wednesday, May 13, at 10:00 a.m. (local) [PW: STORM]. Local Presales start Thursday, May 14, at 10:00 a.m. (local). All Presales end Thursday, May 14, at 10:00 p.m. (local). General On-Sales get underway Friday, May 15, at 10:00 a.m. (local). For complete details and ticket information, click here.

González is currently traveling the world on an international headline tour celebrating the recent arrival of acclaimed new album, Against the Dying of the Light, which is available now through Mute Records in North America and City Slang in the rest of the world. Highlights include top-billed summer festival performances and a very special show at Los Angeles, CA’s renowned Hollywood Bowl supporting Gregory Alan Isakov with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra on September 20.

José González Tour Dates

9/11 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

9/12 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

9/13 – Calgary, AB – The Palace Theatre

9/15 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theatre

9/17 – Tucson, AZ – Fox Tucson Theatre

9/18 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Arts Center

9/19 – San Diego, CA – UCSD Epstein Family Amphitheatre

9/20 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl *

9/22 – Reno, NV – Artown

9/23 – Saratoga, CA – Mountain Winery

9/24 – Sacramento, CA – Channel 24

9/25 – Napa, CA – Uptown Theatre

9/26 – Santa Barbara, CA – UCSB Campbell Hall

Photo Credit: Jake Gregory