Goose Cover Gregory Alan Isakov’s “Master And A Hound” & Neil Young’s “Sugar Mountain” During Goosemas Show

Home News Cait Stoddard December 25th, 2025 - 6:25 AM

Connecticut rock band Goose has shared a pro-shot video of the encore from Night One of Goosemas XII, which is the band’s sold-out two-night holiday celebration at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island. The encore features a heartfelt performance of the band’s original “Jed Stone,” followed by a lush rendition of Gregory Alan Isakov’s “Master & A Hound,” and a stirring cover of the Neil Young classic, “Sugar Mountain.”

The pro-shot video release encapsulates the emotions Goose created on Night One. After a high-energy second set, the band made a bold shift into three contiguous ballads. A gorgeous rendition of “Jed Stone” saw the crowd singing along in powerful unison, reaffirming the song’s status as an emergent fan favorite. Subsequently, drummer Cotter Ellis exited the stage, leaving Rick Mitarotonda, Peter Anspach, and Trevor Weekz to ease into the tender, evocative melody of “Master & a Hound.” The sequence concluded with Mitarotonda alone under the spotlight, offering an intimate and unforgettable “Sugar Mountain” finale.

The two-night event saw the band perform deep cuts, imaginative cover debuts, special guests and themed visuals and puppetry that brought the menagerie to life onstage. Throughout the weekend, Goose interspersed intrepid covers of Pink Floyd, Radiohead, Shouting Matches, The Band, David Byrne & Brian Eno, through thoughtfully curated setlists jam-packed with original compositions.