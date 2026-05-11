Neil Diamond Shares New Video For “You’re Getting To Me” Featuring Jemima Kirke & Cameron Cowperthwaite

Home News Guillaume Oded May 11th, 2026 - 8:00 PM

Neil Diamond, a songwriter focused on love, emotion and musical connection through his song “You’re My Favorite Song,” has continued exploring the same theme with his new song “You’re Getting To Me,” a standout track from his newly released album, Wild At Heart. Diamond has also shared the song’s official music video.

“You’re Getting To Me” finds Diamond leaning into a warm, romantic sound built around patience, emotional honesty and the overwhelming feeling of falling for someone before fully knowing where the relationship will go. The lyrics focus on a narrator trying to slow himself down while realizing that the connection may be more than a momentary crush. Lines about leaving “yesterday’s baggage” behind give the song a sense of renewal, while the chorus turns the song into a direct question: does the other person feel the same powerful pull, or is this love one-sided? The video itself features what looks like more than a newly formed connection between lovers, filled with desire, sexual expression and intensity.

The video brings that emotional uncertainty to life through Kirke and Cowperthwaite, whose performances appear to center on the complicated inner world of love and attraction. Rather than treating romance as simple, “You’re Getting To Me” explores the fragile moment when two people sense that something real may be forming between them. The track’s stripped-down feeling also fits Diamond’s work with Rubin, which has often emphasized intimacy, direct songwriting and emotional clarity.



