Neil Diamond Shares Passionate New Single “You’re My Favorite Song”

Home News Guillaume Oded April 20th, 2026 - 12:36 AM

Neil Diamond, famous for his song Sweet Caroline, has released “You’re My Favorite Song,” a new track from his upcoming album Wild At Heart, a ballad that moves between love and the kind of creative pull that makes you want to write a song in the first place. The song leans into a warm, rhythmic style of storytelling, exploring love and the sense of connection that could reflect either romantic love or a close friendship.

The lyrics treat love as something that moves through rhythm, momentum and the particular feeling of finding someone who matches your pace. The song is about sharing a journey with another person and finding purpose and fulfillment in both your differences and your harmony. Diamond captures that rhythm when he sings, “You’re like a spirit in motion / And I’m like the quiet of dawn,” presenting the relationship as a union of two different energies moving toward an unknown destination. In the song, a loved one becomes the very image of music itself, as he sings, “And on the top ten of my life, you’re my favorite song.” It is a comparison that suggests a loved one can affect you in the same lasting, intimate way as a favorite song or a closest friend.

The video keeps things simple. Rather than unfolding as a narrative clip, “You’re My Favorite Song” has been released as a visualizer, allowing the music to speak for itself and putting the focus on mood through artistic imagery. That approach matches the song’s emotional core, emphasizing feeling over the need for elaborate storytelling.

Finally, the video highlights the beat and drum of the track, showing Diamond moving to the rhythm he says his partner provides and metaphorically reinforcing the song’s message.



