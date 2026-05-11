Eivor Announces Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates, Shares New Single “Healer”

Home News Juliet Paiz May 11th, 2026 - 11:32 PM

Faroese artist Eivør has announced a North American tour for October and November 2026 and released a new single called “Healer,” marking the start of a new chapter following her 2024 album ENN. She will also continue touring into 2027 with a full European run planned for spring.

“Healer” is her first release since ENN and comes after an extended period of touring across Europe North America Australia and New Zealand. The song has a dark atmospheric sound built around a steady pulsing rhythm distorted piano bass and cinematic strings. It feels tense and emotional with vocals that move between fragile moments and stronger peaks. The lyrics focus on self worth resilience and the experience of feeling like you are falling apart while slowly rebuilding yourself. Eivør has described the song as a conversation with her younger self shaped by doubt but also a quiet sense of strength forming over time.

The music video for “Healer,” directed by Katrin Joensen-Næs, is filmed entirely in black and white. It does not follow a traditional storyline and instead uses mirrored figures symbolic imagery and stripped back visuals to explore identity and transformation. The tone is minimal but intense and stays closely connected to the emotional weight of the song.

The North American tour begins October 28 2026 in New York and continues through cities including Washington DC Montreal Boston Chicago Seattle Los Angeles and others before ending November 22 in San Diego. She will then begin her European tour in spring 2027 with stops in major cities including London Paris Berlin and Stockholm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eivør (@eivormusic)

Eivør: North America 2026

28 Oct 2026 – New York, NY, USA @ Racket

29 Oct 2026 – Washington, DC, USA @ The Howard

30 Oct 2026 – Wilmington, DE, USA @ The Queen

31 Oct 2026 – Montreal, QC, Canada @ Le National

1 Nov 2026 – Boston, MA, USA @ Paradise Rock Club

3 Nov 2026 – Cleveland, OH, USA @ Globe Iron

4 Nov 2026 – Chicago, IL, USA @ Park West

6 Nov 2026 – St. Louis, MO, USA@ The Sovereign

7 Nov 2026 – Madison, WI, USA @ Atwood Music Hall

8 Nov 2026 – Minneapolis, MN, USA @ Fine Line

10 Nov 2026 – Englewood, CO, USA @ Gothic

12 Nov 2026 – Salt Lake City, UT, USA @ Metro Music Hall

13 Nov 2026 – Boise, ID, USA @ Treefort Music Hall

15 Nov 2026 – Seattle, WA, USA @ Neptune Theatre

17 Nov 2026 – Vancouver, Canada @ The Pearl

18 Nov 2026 – Portland, OR, USA @ Wonder Ballroom

20 Nov 2026 – San Francisco, CA, USA @ August Hall

21 Nov 2026 – Los Angeles, CA, USA @ Teragram Ballroom