Eivor Has Signed To Nuclear Blast Records

Juliet Paiz July 13th, 2025 - 7:48 PM

Faroese singer and songwriter Eivør just announced she’s officially signed to Nuclear Blast Records, kicking off an exciting new chapter in her career. Known for her powerful voice and emotional performances, Eivør’s music blends old Faroese traditions with modern sounds in a way that’s all her own.

“Signing with Nuclear Blast feels like a natural next step,” she said. “My music has always lived in between worlds. I’m really excited to join a label that gives artists room to be themselves and believes in what I do.”

Along with the big news, Eivør dropped the trailer for her 2025 European tour. The tour will feature special guest Ásgeir and support from Elinborg. Fans can expect the kind of intense and beautiful live shows Eivør is known, meaning shows full of atmosphere, storytelling, and deep emotion.

She’s also working on a new album, which will come out in 2026. It’s the follow-up to her last record ENN, which mixed folk, electronic and cinematic sounds and got a lot of love from both fans and critics.

Nathan Barley Phillips from Nuclear Blast said he knew he wanted to work with Eivør the moment he saw her perform live. “Her voice had the whole crowd in a trance,” he said. “She’s one of a kind.”

Eivør has always followed her own path, and now, with new music on the way and a major tour ahead, she’s ready to take her sound even further.