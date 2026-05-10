Red Hot Chili Peppers Sell Recording Catalogue To Warner Music Group For Over $300 Million

Home News Guillaume Oded May 10th, 2026 - 11:38 PM

Photo Credit: Stephan Hoffmeister

Red Hot Chili Peppers have sold their recorded music catalogue to Warner Music Group in a deal worth more than $300 million, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter. Warner Music is paying a huge amount of money to own and profit from the band’s recorded music catalog. For Red Hot Chili Peppers, that catalog includes major songs such as “Californication,” “Scar Tissue,” “Can’t Stop,” “Under the Bridge” and “Otherside.” Red Hot Chili Peppers are also connected to The Rolling Stones’ new album through Chad Smith, with the Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer featured on The Rolling Stones’ upcoming album, Foreign Tongues.

The acquisition was made through Warner’s joint venture with Bain Capital, a $1.2 billion catalogue acquisition vehicle the company launched last July. Warner reported spending $650 million on catalogues since the venture’s launch, with the Chili Peppers deal accounting for close to half of that total.

The sale had been long anticipated. Billboard first reported in February 2025 that the band was shopping their recorded rights, and speculation mounted earlier this year that the Warner-Bain venture was eyeing the deal. Warner is a natural landing spot for the catalogue. The band has been signed to Warner Records since the early 1990s, releasing every album from Blood Sugar Sex Magik onward through the label.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers remain one of the biggest live draws in music, regularly selling out stadiums worldwide. The broader catalogue acquisition market continues to heat up, with all three major labels partnering with outside investors to acquire music rights at scale.





