The Psychedelic Furs Announce Summer 2026 Tour Dates with Living Colour

The Psychedelic Furs have announced a summer tour with Living Colour, which kicks off August 2 in Arvada, CO and wraps September 6 in Miami. Previously on tour with Gary Numan for a North American Tour in Fall 2025, this 2026 tour will included performances from Violent Femmes appearing on the tour’s August 14th show in Buffalo. Tickets for the dates with Living Colour are available via Ticketmaster.
The Psychedelic Furs, darlings of ’80s and ’90s college radio that blew up with “Pretty in Pink” as used in the titular John Hughes film, have been steady road warriors since releasing 2020’s Made of Rain, their first album since the early 1990s.
The tour with Living Colour stops in NYC for a show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on August 15 and tickets for all dates of that run go on sale Friday, May 8 at 10 AM local time. Before that, they’ve got lots of other shows in the US and Canada and all dates are listed below.
The Psychedelic Furs: 2026 Tour Dates
May 12, 2026 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
May 14, 2026 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
May 15, 2026 – Waukegan, IL – Genesee Theatre
May 17, 2026 – Peoria, IL – Prairie Home Alliance Theater
May 19, 2026 – Fayetteville, AR – Ozark Music Hall
May 20, 2026 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre
May 22, 2026 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
May 23, 2026 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
May 26, 2026 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater
May 28, 2026 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre
May 29, 2026 – Del Mar, CA – The Sound
May 31, 2026 – Ojai, CA – Libbey Bowl
Jun 2, 2026 – Menlo Park, CA – The Guild Theatre
Jun 3, 2026 – Menlo Park, CA – The Guild Theatre (2nd show)
Jun 5, 2026 – Rancho Mirage, CA – The Show at Agua Caliente Casino
Jun 6, 2026 – Claremont, CA – Bridges Auditorium
Jun 9, 2026 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater
Jun 10, 2026 – Fresno, CA – Warnors Theatre
Jun 13, 2026 – Napa, CA – Uptown Theatre
Jun 14, 2026 – Rocklin, CA – Quarry Park Amphitheater
Jul 23, 2026 – Tucson, AZ – La Rosa
Jul 24, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – Zouk at Resorts World Las Vegas
Jul 26, 2026 – Calgary, AB – Calgary Folk Music Festival
Jul 31, 2026 – Park City, UT – Amphitheatre at Canyons Village
Aug 2, 2026 – Arvada, CO – Arvada Center Amphitheatre (w/ Living Colour)
Aug 5, 2026 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant (w/ Living Colour)
Aug 6, 2026 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre (w/ Living Colour)
Aug 8, 2026 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre (w/ Living Colour)
Aug 9, 2026 – Northfield, OH – Northfield Park Racino (w/ Living Colour)
Aug 11, 2026 – Pittsburgh, PA – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall (w/ Living Colour)
Aug 12, 2026 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Hall (w/ Living Colour)
Aug 14, 2026 – Buffalo, NY – Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B (w/ Violent Femmes & Living Colour)
Aug 15, 2026 – New York, NY – Rooftop at Pier 17 (w/ Living Colour)
Aug 18, 2026 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway (w/ Living Colour)
Aug 19, 2026 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount (w/ Living Colour)
Aug 21, 2026 – Bensalem, PA – Xcite Center at Parx Casino (w/ Living Colour)
Aug 23, 2026 – Washington, DC – The Anthem (w/ Living Colour)
Aug 25, 2026 – Richmond, VA – Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden (w/ Living Colour)
Aug 26, 2026 – Virginia Beach, VA – Sandler Center (w/ Living Colour)
Aug 28, 2026 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
Aug 29, 2026 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern (w/ Living Colour)
Aug 31, 2026 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans (w/ Living Colour)
Sep 2, 2026 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre
Sep 3, 2026 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
Sep 5, 2026 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live (w/ Living Colour)
Sep 6, 2026 – Miami Beach, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre (w/ Living Colour)
Nov 14, 2026 – Huntington Beach, CA – Darker Waves Festival
UPDATE: Only days after this announcement, the Psychedelic Furs canceled the tour, along with a spring outing, due to a “serious medical issue in the band.” Details here.