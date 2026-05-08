The Psychedelic Furs Announce Summer 2026 Tour Dates with Living Colour

Home News Akeem Ivory May 8th, 2026 - 11:00 AM

The Psychedelic Furs have announced a summer tour with Living Colour, which kicks off August 2 in Arvada, CO and wraps September 6 in Miami. Previously on tour with Gary Numan for a North American Tour in Fall 2025, this 2026 tour will included performances from Violent Femmes appearing on the tour’s August 14th show in Buffalo. Tickets for the dates with Living Colour are available via Ticketmaster.

The Psychedelic Furs, darlings of ’80s and ’90s college radio that blew up with “Pretty in Pink” as used in the titular John Hughes film, have been steady road warriors since releasing 2020’s Made of Rain, their first album since the early 1990s.

The tour with Living Colour stops in NYC for a show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on August 15 and tickets for all dates of that run go on sale Friday, May 8 at 10 AM local time. Before that, they’ve got lots of other shows in the US and Canada and all dates are listed below.

The Psychedelic Furs: 2026 Tour Dates

May 12, 2026 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

May 14, 2026 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

May 15, 2026 – Waukegan, IL – Genesee Theatre

May 17, 2026 – Peoria, IL – Prairie Home Alliance Theater

May 19, 2026 – Fayetteville, AR – Ozark Music Hall

May 20, 2026 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

May 22, 2026 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

May 23, 2026 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

May 26, 2026 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

May 28, 2026 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre

May 29, 2026 – Del Mar, CA – The Sound

May 31, 2026 – Ojai, CA – Libbey Bowl

Jun 2, 2026 – Menlo Park, CA – The Guild Theatre

Jun 3, 2026 – Menlo Park, CA – The Guild Theatre (2nd show)

Jun 5, 2026 – Rancho Mirage, CA – The Show at Agua Caliente Casino

Jun 6, 2026 – Claremont, CA – Bridges Auditorium

Jun 9, 2026 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater

Jun 10, 2026 – Fresno, CA – Warnors Theatre

Jun 13, 2026 – Napa, CA – Uptown Theatre

Jun 14, 2026 – Rocklin, CA – Quarry Park Amphitheater

Jul 23, 2026 – Tucson, AZ – La Rosa

Jul 24, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – Zouk at Resorts World Las Vegas

Jul 26, 2026 – Calgary, AB – Calgary Folk Music Festival

Jul 31, 2026 – Park City, UT – Amphitheatre at Canyons Village

Aug 2, 2026 – Arvada, CO – Arvada Center Amphitheatre (w/ Living Colour)

Aug 5, 2026 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant (w/ Living Colour)

Aug 6, 2026 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre (w/ Living Colour)

Aug 8, 2026 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre (w/ Living Colour)

Aug 9, 2026 – Northfield, OH – Northfield Park Racino (w/ Living Colour)

Aug 11, 2026 – Pittsburgh, PA – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall (w/ Living Colour)

Aug 12, 2026 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Hall (w/ Living Colour)

Aug 14, 2026 – Buffalo, NY – Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B (w/ Violent Femmes & Living Colour)

Aug 15, 2026 – New York, NY – Rooftop at Pier 17 (w/ Living Colour)

Aug 18, 2026 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway (w/ Living Colour)

Aug 19, 2026 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount (w/ Living Colour)

Aug 21, 2026 – Bensalem, PA – Xcite Center at Parx Casino (w/ Living Colour)

Aug 23, 2026 – Washington, DC – The Anthem (w/ Living Colour)

Aug 25, 2026 – Richmond, VA – Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden (w/ Living Colour)

Aug 26, 2026 – Virginia Beach, VA – Sandler Center (w/ Living Colour)

Aug 28, 2026 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

Aug 29, 2026 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern (w/ Living Colour)

Aug 31, 2026 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans (w/ Living Colour)

Sep 2, 2026 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre

Sep 3, 2026 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

Sep 5, 2026 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live (w/ Living Colour)

Sep 6, 2026 – Miami Beach, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre (w/ Living Colour)

Nov 14, 2026 – Huntington Beach, CA – Darker Waves Festival