Graham Nash Announces Fall 2026 Tour Dates

Having a already packed summer schedule, Graham Nash has now extended his tour into the fall.Nash will play new shows in Portsmouth, Geneva, Bethel, Morristown, and Lexington, among other smaller markets beginning in mid-September. The tour now wraps up on October 9th in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.
The summer run also has a few noteworthy shows: his July 12th concert at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre alongside Avett Brothers and a three-show, co-headlining run with Emmylou Harris. Nash released his most recent solo album, Now, in 2023. That LP was just one of the many subjects discussed during Nash’s visit to The Story Behind the Song podcast back in September 2024. Other topics included political songwriting, touring, and all things Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.
Previously announced dates include stops in Iowa City, Kansas City, Madison, Rochester, Knoxville, and Alexandria, among other locales. Check out Nash’s full tour schedule below:
Graham Nash 2026 Tour Dates:
07/07 — Steamboat Springs, CO @ Strings Music Festival
07/09 — Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center
07/10 — Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center
07/12 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
07/14 — Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center
07/15 — Iowa City, IA @ The Englert
07/17 — St. Louis, MO @ The Sheldon
07/18 — St. Louis, MO @ The Sheldon
07/20 — Madison, WI @ The Orpheum
07/21 — Champaign, IL @ Virginia Theatre
07/23 — Interlochen, MI @ Kresge Auditorium #
07/24 — Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheater #
07/26 — Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia #
07/28 — Cincinnati, OH @ Madison Theater
07/29 — Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
07/31 — Henrico, VA @ Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden
08/01 — Wilmington, NC @ The Wilson Center
08/03 — Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere
08/04 — Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere
09/12 — Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music
09/13 — Lowell, MA @ Boarding House Park
09/15 — Portsmouth, NH @ Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club
09/17 — Stowe, VT @ Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center
09/19 — Fredricton, NB @ Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival 2026
09/20 — Waterville, ME @ Waterville Opera House
09/23 — Geneva, NY @ Smith Opera House
09/24 — Bethlehem, PA @ Zoellner Arts Center
09/26 — Troy, NY @ Troy Saving Bank Music Hall
09/27 — Bethel, NY — Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
09/28 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
09/30 — Torrington, CT @ Warner Theatre
10/02 — Morristown, NJ @ Mayo PAC
10/03 — Wilmington, DE @ The Playhouse of Rodney Square
10/06 — Lexington, KY @ The Kentucky Theatre
10/08 — Mount Vernon, OH @ Memorial Theater
10/09 — Shippensburg, PA @ Luhrs Center
(* = w/ The Avett Brothers, # = w/ Emmylou Harris)