Graham Nash Announces Fall 2026 Tour Dates

Home News Akeem Ivory May 8th, 2026 - 10:30 AM

Having a already packed summer schedule, Graham Nash has now extended his tour into the fall.Nash will play new shows in Portsmouth, Geneva, Bethel, Morristown, and Lexington, among other smaller markets beginning in mid-September. The tour now wraps up on October 9th in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

The summer run also has a few noteworthy shows: his July 12th concert at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre alongside Avett Brothers and a three-show, co-headlining run with Emmylou Harris. Nash released his most recent solo album, Now, in 2023. That LP was just one of the many subjects discussed during Nash’s visit to The Story Behind the Song podcast back in September 2024. Other topics included political songwriting, touring, and all things Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

Previously announced dates include stops in Iowa City, Kansas City, Madison, Rochester, Knoxville, and Alexandria, among other locales. Check out Nash’s full tour schedule below:

Graham Nash 2026 Tour Dates:

07/07 — Steamboat Springs, CO @ Strings Music Festival

07/09 — Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center

07/10 — Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center

07/12 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

07/14 — Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center

07/15 — Iowa City, IA @ The Englert

07/17 — St. Louis, MO @ The Sheldon

07/18 — St. Louis, MO @ The Sheldon

07/20 — Madison, WI @ The Orpheum

07/21 — Champaign, IL @ Virginia Theatre

07/23 — Interlochen, MI @ Kresge Auditorium #

07/24 — Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheater #

07/26 — Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia #

07/28 — Cincinnati, OH @ Madison Theater

07/29 — Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

07/31 — Henrico, VA @ Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

08/01 — Wilmington, NC @ The Wilson Center

08/03 — Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

08/04 — Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

09/12 — Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music

09/13 — Lowell, MA @ Boarding House Park

09/15 — Portsmouth, NH @ Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club

09/17 — Stowe, VT @ Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center

09/19 — Fredricton, NB @ Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival 2026

09/20 — Waterville, ME @ Waterville Opera House

09/23 — Geneva, NY @ Smith Opera House

09/24 — Bethlehem, PA @ Zoellner Arts Center

09/26 — Troy, NY @ Troy Saving Bank Music Hall

09/27 — Bethel, NY — Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

09/28 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

09/30 — Torrington, CT @ Warner Theatre

10/02 — Morristown, NJ @ Mayo PAC

10/03 — Wilmington, DE @ The Playhouse of Rodney Square

10/06 — Lexington, KY @ The Kentucky Theatre

10/08 — Mount Vernon, OH @ Memorial Theater

10/09 — Shippensburg, PA @ Luhrs Center

(* = w/ The Avett Brothers, # = w/ Emmylou Harris)