Clutch Announces Fall 2026 Tour Dates

Home News Jasmina Pepic May 7th, 2026 - 2:26 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

Clutch are heading back out on the road later this year with a newly announced run of Fall 2026 tour dates across the United States. The veteran Maryland rockers will kick off the trek in October and make stops throughout the South, Midwest and East Coast before wrapping things up in Virginia in early November. Support on the tour will come from Slomosa and Blood Vulture on select dates.

According to Consequence, the newly announced outing begins October 16th in Charlotte, North Carolina and includes appearances in cities like New Orleans, Cincinnati and Burlington. The report also noted that tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday, May 8th at 10 a.m. local time.

Several dates on the run will feature variations in the lineup, including a few performances without Blood Vulture and a festival stop in Texas where Clutch will appear on their own. The band continues to tour in support of their long-running catalog while also working toward their next studio album.

Clutch have remained one of heavy rock’s most reliable live acts over the past three decades, building a reputation around explosive performances and a constantly evolving setlist. Frontman Neil Fallon and company have continued to balance relentless touring with new material, and the Fall 2026 run looks set to continue that tradition for fans around the country.

10/16/26 – The Fillmore – Charlotte, NC

10/17/26 – House of Blues – Myrtle Beach, SC

10/18/26 – Five – Jacksonville, FL

10/20/26 – The Ritz Ybor – Tampa, FL

10/22/26 – House of Blues – New Orleans, LA

10/23/26 – Bluesville at Horseshoe Tunica – Robinsonville, MS

10/24/26 – Sick New World – Fort Worth, TX

10/25/26 – Ozark Music Hall – Fayetteville, AR

10/27/26 – Val Air Ballroom – Des Moines, IA

10/29/26 – Epic Event Center – Green Bay, WI

10/30/26 – The Sylvee – Madison, WI

10/3/26 – Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

11/1/26 – Roxian Theatre – Pittsburgh, PA

11/3/26 – Higher Ground – Burlington, VT

11/4/26 – State Theatre – Portland, ME

11/6/26 – Sherman Theater – Stroudsburg, PA