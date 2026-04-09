Social Distortion Shares Anthemic New Single “Partners In Crime”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 9th, 2026 - 1:58 PM

Today, Social Distortion has unleashed “Partners In Crime,” which is the second advance taste of its long-awaited eighth album, Born To Kill. An unabashed and anthemic celebration of a lifetime dedicated to rock ’n’ roll, “Partners In Crime” can be heard alongside the album’s previously unveiled title track here. “Partners In Crime’ is about finding your voice, especially if you weren’t allowed or if it didn’t matter,” says Social Distortion founder Mike Ness. “And finding comfort in others who share the same sentiment, angst and rage. Strength in unity.”

Set for release May 8, through Epitaph, Born To Kill is more than the conclusion to a 15-year wait between Social Distortion albums, it’s a revelation: 11 songs of pure, unadulterated rock fury, joy and catharsis, all imbued with the signature blend of defiance and world-weariness that has made Ness a poet and sage to the dispossessed for more than 40 years. Born To Kill is the latest installment in a remarkable catalog that spans nearly three generations, including Mommy’s Little Monster (1983), Prison Bound (1988), the RIAA gold-certified Social Distortion (1990) and Somewhere Between Heaven and Hell (1992), White Light, White Heat, White Trash (1996), Sex, Love and Rock ’n’ Roll (2004) and Hard Times and Nursery Rhymes (2011).

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock