Ashley MacIsaac Files Lawsuit Against Google For AI Overview Inaccuracy Listing Him As Sex Offender

Home News Cait Stoddard May 5th, 2026 - 5:38 PM

According to NME.com, a Canadian fiddle player is suing Google for $1.5million by alleging that its AI Overview wrongly said he was an alleged sex offender. Ashley MacIsaac, who is an award-winning musician, filed the claim at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice and argued that the online giant is allegedly liable for its AI-generated Overview feature, which wrongly alleged listed him as an alleged convicted of several offences.

These offences included an alleged sexual assault of a woman, allegedly luring a child online with the intention of sexual assault and allege assault causing bodily harm. It is also allegedly claimed that the musician had been allegedly listed on the national sex offender registry, according to the lawsuit (via The Hollywood Reporter).

The artist outline in the filing that he discovered when Sipekne’katik First Nation informed him that a show he was set to play on December 19, 2025, had been cancelled due to the alleged complaints made by the public, citing the false information on Google’s AI Overview.