Ashley MacIsaac Cancels Show After AI Claims He’s a Sex Offender, Considering Suing Google for Defamation

Jasmina Pepic December 31st, 2025 - 6:45 PM

Canadian musician Ashley MacIsaac has cancelled an upcoming show after an AI system labeled him a sex offender online. The mistaken allegation sparked widespread concern about the reliability of AI-generated summaries and the real world consequences when false information spreads unchecked. MacIsaac is now considering legal action against major tech companies as the incident ignites debate over responsibility and accountability in the AI era.

According to NME, the Juno Award-winning fiddler, singer and songwriter MacIsaac was scheduled to play at an event hosted by the Sipekne’katik First Nation in Nova Scotia on December 19th when organizers pulled the show. The decision followed a Google AI “overview” that wrongly claimed MacIsaac had been convicted of serious sexual offences and even listed on a sex offender registry. The musician said the AI had clearly confused him with another person of the same name and that the defamatory summary directly led to the venue cancelling his concert.

MacIsaac expressed disbelief and frustration, telling reporters that the false information put him in a precarious position and could have had far more severe consequences had it arisen at an international border stop. He told The Canadian Press he believes the error amounts to defamation and that he may pursue legal action against Google or other responsible parties. Several law firms have reportedly shown interest in representing him.

Google Canada responded by saying its AI overviews are dynamic and occasionally make mistakes as they interpret web content. The company stated it uses such incidents to refine its systems, but did not offer a direct apology for the harm caused. The Sipekne’katik First Nation issued a formal apology to MacIsaac, acknowledging the damage the incorrect information inflicted on his reputation and livelihood.

The incident brings up the dangers of unchecked AI content, particularly when users treat algorithmic summaries as factual without verifying sources. Many argue that this case highlights the urgent need for improved safeguards and clearer lines of responsibility for tech companies deploying AI tools that affect people’s lives and careers.